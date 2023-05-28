Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 78,120 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Smartsheet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of SMAR opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

