Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Paychex by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

PAYX stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.78 and a one year high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.