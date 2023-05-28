Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

