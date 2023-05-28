Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,779 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 70.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

BAC stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.