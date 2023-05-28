Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 705 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $1,145,197.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,993.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total value of $491,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $931,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $3,373,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $121.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.99. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

