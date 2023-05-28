Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The firm has a market cap of $292.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.48%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $65,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,752 shares in the company, valued at $609,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

