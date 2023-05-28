Grin (GRIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $650,271.95

Grin (GRIN) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $650,271.95 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,446.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00326354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00563490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00066723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.25 or 0.00416257 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

