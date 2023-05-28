Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,600 shares, a growth of 105.1% from the April 30th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

Shares of GCHEF opened at $5.37 on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

(Get Rating)

See Also

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.