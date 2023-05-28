Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Grupo México Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Grupo México has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

