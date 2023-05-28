H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

H2O Innovation Price Performance

HEOFF stock remained flat at $2.02 during trading on Friday. 12,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,838. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $181.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.56.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

Further Reading

