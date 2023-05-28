HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Transcat in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Shares of TRNS opened at $88.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.42. Transcat has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $94.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,527.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Transcat by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Transcat by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

