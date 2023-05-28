H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,400 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 843,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HEES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ HEES traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $37.82. 222,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $56.47.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 28.28%.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.