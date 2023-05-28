H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,400 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 843,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HEES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HEES traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $37.82. 222,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

