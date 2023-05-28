Head-To-Head Comparison: TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) & Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Rating) and Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Good Times Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International N/A -296.60% -3.78% Good Times Restaurants 6.92% 4.79% 1.59%

Valuation and Earnings

Profitability

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $146.59 million 0.87 -$110.36 million N/A N/A Good Times Restaurants $138.20 million 0.24 -$2.64 million $0.82 3.45

Good Times Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TH International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TH International has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Good Times Restaurants beats TH International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. As of September 28, 2022, it had approximately 460 coffee shops across the People's Republic of China. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants, Inc. engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc., BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments. The Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard restaurant segment provides quick service drive-thru service focusing on all-natural burgers, fries, and frozen custard. The Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segment offers full-service casual dining as a specialty burger bar concept. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

