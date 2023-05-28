Head-To-Head Review: Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) versus Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) and Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rezolute and Aditxt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rezolute N/A N/A -$41.06 million ($1.12) -1.87 Aditxt $930,000.00 4.35 -$27.65 million N/A N/A

Aditxt has higher revenue and earnings than Rezolute.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rezolute 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aditxt 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rezolute and Aditxt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Rezolute presently has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 461.90%. Aditxt has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 568.90%. Given Aditxt’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aditxt is more favorable than Rezolute.

Risk & Volatility

Rezolute has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aditxt has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Rezolute shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Aditxt shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Rezolute shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Aditxt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rezolute and Aditxt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rezolute N/A -33.95% -32.71% Aditxt -2,927.39% -570.66% -228.43%

Summary

Rezolute beats Aditxt on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema. The company was founded by Nevan Charles Elam, Ho Young Huh, and Sankaram Mantripragada on July 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues. The company is also developing ADi products for organ transplantation, including skin grafting, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. Aditxt, Inc. has a license agreement with Loma Linda University and Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was formerly known as ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aditxt, Inc. in July 2021. Aditxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

