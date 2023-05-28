Head-To-Head Review: Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) & The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ballston Spa Bancorp alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group $23.54 billion 2.01 $6.04 billion $14.62 8.12

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 3 5 8 0 2.31

The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $162.30, suggesting a potential upside of 36.64%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 23.95% 13.41% 1.14%

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. The firm offers banking, loan, investment, and management services. Its services include: checking accounts, debit card, gift & travel cards, money market accounts, savings accounts, health savings account, online banking, mobile banking, digital payments, treasury management, payment processing, commercial loans, small business loans, business credit cards, mortgage programs, new home construction loans, home improvement loans and home equity lines & loans and personal loans. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate and Institutional segment covers the lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.