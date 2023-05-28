HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $35,606,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 2,002.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of HEICO by 555.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after buying an additional 139,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,503,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $159.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $180.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.