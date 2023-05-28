Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $177.93 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $177.93 million and $166,084.11 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.87 or 0.00018132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00025959 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017565 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,849.46 or 0.99963065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.88033636 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $168,214.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

