Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Announces Earnings Results

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Hibbett updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $499.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In other news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hibbett by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hibbett by 105.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 131,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hibbett by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

