Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hibbett updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Hibbett Trading Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $39.19 on Friday. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIBB. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Williams Trading downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Quarry LP raised its position in Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

