Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Earnings Results

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hibbett updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $499.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hibbett

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

In other Hibbett news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Williams Trading lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

