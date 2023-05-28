High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

High Arctic Energy Services Price Performance

TSE:HWO opened at C$1.23 on Friday. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.97 and a 52 week high of C$1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.41.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

