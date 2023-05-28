holoride (RIDE) Price Down 12.4% This Week

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $59,735.06 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.19 or 0.06724286 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00053271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039029 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000550 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02287425 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $45,163.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.