Horizen (ZEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.47 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.48 or 0.00031099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $116.46 million and $2.47 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00121515 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,733,894 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

