Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $116.78 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 1% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $116.78 million and $1.84 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.50 or 0.00031387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00122038 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,731,519 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

