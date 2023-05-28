H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Up 100.2% in May

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,000 shares, an increase of 100.2% from the April 30th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 161.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRUFF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment company, which engages in the business of ownership, operation, and development of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Industrial, Office, and Retail. The Retail segment is involved in grocery-anchored and single tenant properties.

