H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

