HSBC Increases Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $14.40

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HSBC from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VIPS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nomura raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.35.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 1,315.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 881,299 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 23.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 67,764 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vipshop by 23.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1,207.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.