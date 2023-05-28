Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Hubbell has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Hubbell has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $14.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $290.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.23 and a 200-day moving average of $245.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $291.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.