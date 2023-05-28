ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICF International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

ICF International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. ICF International has a 1 year low of $88.98 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $483.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ICF International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ICF International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $42,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,807 shares in the company, valued at $314,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

