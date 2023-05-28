ING Groep NV Acquires 242,656 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,656 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.3% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.10% of Mastercard worth $327,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $374.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.87. The company has a market capitalization of $354.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.