ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 1,264,700 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,264,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $10.88 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,036 shares of company stock worth $320,525. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

