ING Groep NV Buys 6,192 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $182.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.55. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

