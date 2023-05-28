ING Groep NV Buys 66,948 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,948 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $82,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

