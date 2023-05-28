ING Groep NV Buys 679,772 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3,005.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,772 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in State Street were worth $54,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in State Street by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in State Street by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 89,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in State Street by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:STT opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.99. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.