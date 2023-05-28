ING Groep NV Has $70.63 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $70,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $183.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.84%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.