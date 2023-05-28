ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 398.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,152 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.16% of Microchip Technology worth $61,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.34. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

