ING Groep NV Purchases 105,772 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 144.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,772 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,392,000 after acquiring an additional 772,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $164.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.38 and its 200 day moving average is $162.98. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

