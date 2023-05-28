ING Groep NV Purchases 485,797 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,797 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $129,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ GOOG opened at $125.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 762,234 shares worth $30,801,478. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
