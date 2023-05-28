ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1,340.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870,355 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.33% of Match Group worth $38,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

