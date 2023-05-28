Insider Buying: Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) COO Purchases $18,000.00 in Stock

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) COO Boele De Bie acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Movella Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MVLA stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50. Movella Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Movella Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movella

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Movella during the first quarter worth $88,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Movella during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movella in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Movella in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Wave Global LP acquired a new stake in Movella in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MVLA. Northland Securities started coverage on Movella in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Movella from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Movella

(Get Rating)

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

