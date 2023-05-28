Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 85.7% in May

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance

INSI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. 7,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,038. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

Insight Select Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

(Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.