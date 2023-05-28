Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $17.77 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $4.89 or 0.00018035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,869,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,366,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

