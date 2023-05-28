Internet Computer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.35 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $19.35 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $4.99 or 0.00018399 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,869,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,366,101 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

