Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITRK. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,017 ($62.40) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($46.02) to GBX 3,900 ($48.51) in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,283.40 ($53.28).
Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,253 ($52.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 3,485 ($43.35) and a one year high of GBX 4,757 ($59.17). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,095.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,150.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,389.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60.
In other news, insider Andrew Martin bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,082 ($50.77) per share, with a total value of £18,369 ($22,847.01). Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
