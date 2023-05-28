Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITRK. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,017 ($62.40) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($46.02) to GBX 3,900 ($48.51) in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,283.40 ($53.28).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,253 ($52.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 3,485 ($43.35) and a one year high of GBX 4,757 ($59.17). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,095.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,150.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,389.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.89) per share. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,955.06%.

In other news, insider Andrew Martin bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,082 ($50.77) per share, with a total value of £18,369 ($22,847.01). Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Intertek Group

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.