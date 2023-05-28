Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Edgewood Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,642,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 970,066 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 6.3% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,762,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,455. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $317.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

