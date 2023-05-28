Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the April 30th total of 706,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 130,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,627. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0951 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,004,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter.

