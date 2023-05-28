Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the April 30th total of 706,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSJN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 130,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,627. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0951 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.