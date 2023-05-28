Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the April 30th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0519 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.