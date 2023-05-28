Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the April 30th total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0519 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,494,390,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.