Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 74.0% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the April 30th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
BSMU stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.71. 12,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,666. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
