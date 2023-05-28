Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 74.0% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMUGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the April 30th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BSMU stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.71. 12,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,666. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMU. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

