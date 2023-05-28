Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.6% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $8.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.40. 63,006,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,409,328. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $349.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

