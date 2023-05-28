Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

